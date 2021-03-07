HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

