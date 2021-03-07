HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

