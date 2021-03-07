HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,299 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

