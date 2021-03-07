HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,811 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $161.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

