HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 61,315 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 766.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

