HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 62,689 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 368.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,285 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

