HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

