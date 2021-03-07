HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

