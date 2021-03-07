HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,651 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Criteo worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.61 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

