HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,903 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 159,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

