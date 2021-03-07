Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.