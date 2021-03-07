Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 985,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:HRC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.18. 335,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

