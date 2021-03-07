Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stake Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,706 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

HRC opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

