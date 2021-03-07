Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

HLT opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,099 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

