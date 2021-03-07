HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.36. 16,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

