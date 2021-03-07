Hive 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.73 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Hive has a total market cap of $122.83 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00034935 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,896,201 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io

