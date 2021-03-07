Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $905,947.51 and $130.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

