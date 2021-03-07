Holo (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86.43 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $510.89 million and approximately $86.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.00790899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

