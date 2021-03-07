Honest Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Honest has a market cap of $1.98 million and $17,451.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.00465007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00067845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00458032 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

