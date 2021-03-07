Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

