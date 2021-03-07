HOQU Price Down 14.4% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $206,809.16 and $12,606.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00792412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041820 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.