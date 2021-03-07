Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.