Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Horizon Acquisition worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

