Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

