Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 19,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

