Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $165,577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 338,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $32,752,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 676,568 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

