Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.97% of Hostess Brands worth $152,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.98 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

