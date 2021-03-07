Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after buying an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $20,466,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.