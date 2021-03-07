Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.
HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
HLI stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.