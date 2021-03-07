H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.30% of H&R Block worth $67,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 72,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.