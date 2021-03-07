HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $3.25 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $11,342.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,769.75 or 1.01012524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.23 or 0.00944825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00420417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00299669 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00077053 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005627 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

