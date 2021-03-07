Humanscape (HUM) Hits One Day Volume of $26,749.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $26,749.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

