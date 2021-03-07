HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.40 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and approximately $42.67 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00465145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00076492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00455956 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

