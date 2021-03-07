Huobi BTC 1-Day Volume Tops $336.22 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $50,657.58 or 1.00353915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $243.67 million and $336.22 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00461189 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.