Huobi Token Trading 12% Higher This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $565.28 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

