HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. HUSD has a total market cap of $649.61 million and approximately $1.20 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00793644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00042253 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 649,587,960 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

