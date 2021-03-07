HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $666.55 million and approximately $1.20 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 666,527,119 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

