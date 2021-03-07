hybrix (HY) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. hybrix has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $171.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

