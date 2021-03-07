HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1.33 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,019,338,947 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,338,946 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

