Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $849,343.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00778354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.