HyperDAO Price Up 26.6% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $17,501.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.