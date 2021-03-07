HyperQuant Hits Market Capitalization of $36,146.54 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $36,146.54 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00773329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041428 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

