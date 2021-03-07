Hyve Price Tops $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Hyve token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1.04 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00465319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00076600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00463149 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,440,832 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

