I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $9,822.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.11 or 0.00419422 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.58 or 0.03861813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,734,158 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.