IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.22% of IAA worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IAA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

NYSE:IAA traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,109. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

