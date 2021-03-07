Ian Gibbs Sells 52,500 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.

LUG stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.25. The company had a trading volume of 502,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,381. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.96.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

