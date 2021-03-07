Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.10 ($14.24).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBE. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

