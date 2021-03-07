ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $6.60 or 0.00012838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $16.73 million and $57,394.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,619 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.