ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $16.13 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $124,342.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00012553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.32 or 0.00474132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00068972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00467221 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,619 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

