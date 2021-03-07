Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 427,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $47.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

