IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.86% of IDACORP worth $41,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 44,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDA opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

